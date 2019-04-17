Tara Sutaria to make her singing debut in RX 100?

bollywood

According to the latest buzz, Student of the Year 2 girl Tara Sutaria is all set to showcase her vocal skills in Milan Lutharia's RX 100. She is paired opposite Ahan Shetty in the movie

Tara Sutaria

Bollywood's new favourite Tara Sutaria is on a roll! After receiving appreciation from all quarters for her acting and dancing in her debut flick Student of the Year 2, Tara is all set to melt hearts through her vocal skills.

According to the latest buzz, Tara will be making her singing debut in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s RX 100's Hindi remake. The development began last week after the actress stunned the audience by singing her SOTY 2 director Karan Johar's favourite song "Lag Jaa gale" during the trailer launch of Student of the Year 2.

According to DNA, her melodious voice impressed the makers of RX 100 and they asked Tara to lend her voice for a romantic number for the film. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala discussed the idea with director Milan Luthria and Tara happily agreed as she is a trained vocalist and also aspired to cut an album in the near future. The romantic number will be picturised on her.

A source close to the development told the newspaper, "Tara left everyone pleasantly surprised when she sang Lag Jaa Gaale at the trailer launch of Student Of The Year 2. After the youngster crooned on the Koffee With Karan episode in which she appeared with her two fellow students, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, most of her makers woke up to the fact that this girl could sing well. But there is always someone who does it first."

"In Tara's case, it happens to be the makers of RX 100. She will render the romantic number, which will be picturised on her", the source added.

The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors soon. Milan Luthria along with the writer Rajat Arora and the crew recently did a recce in Dehradun, Hrishikesh and Mussorrie. Currently, the team is in search of the movie's title. The action flick will mark the debut of Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

Sajid Nadiadwala has time and again appreciated the talent of the young actress. When Tara was confirmed for lead role, the producer had commented, "I must say Tara is really a proficient actor. I feel they will make a really romantic and an interesting pair for the audiences to see".

Currently, Tara is gearing up for her debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. The movie is a sequel to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra's debut film, Student of The Year (2012). Helmed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 is set to release on May 10, 2019.

