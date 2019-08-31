Tara Sutaria: Will start shoot for Hindi remake of RX100 in October

bollywood

Tara Sutaria has said that she will start shooting for the film RX 100 in the beginning of October in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

File image of Tara Sutaria. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Tara Sutaria, who will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film RX100 along with Ahan Shetty, has said that she will start shooting for the film in the beginning of October in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

"I am very excited to start shooting for RX100. I will start shooting for the film in the beginning of October in Mussoorie," said Tara, while interacting with the media at fashion designer Punit Balana's first flagship store launch on Friday in Mumbai.

The Hindi remake of RX100 is directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Since the day of its announcement, the Hindi remake of ‘RX100', has been generating a buzz, primarily because of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film, tentatively titled "Tadap".

For Tara, it will be her third film after her first film Student Of The Year 2 and the yet-to-be-released Marjaavaan.

Recent reports have suggested that Tara will pair with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but the actress clarified: "I am not a part of it. It is a wrong information."

The makers of Marjaavaan recently released posters of the film.

Tara said: "Posters of Marjaavaan are out and I think people just want to know more about the film. As we get closer to the film's release, we will be sharing more posters of Sidharth Malhotra and me, and I am really excited for it."

