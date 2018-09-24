Taraji P Henson wants to normalise mental health

hollywood

Taraji P Henson also pointed out the need for the cause to have a famous face attached

Taraji P Henson

Actress Taraji P. Henson, who has started her NGO for the welfare of mentally ill people, revealed that she too has sought treatment for mental health in her life.

During the launch of the NGO, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, Henson said that she wants to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health, reports variety.com.

The "Empire" actress holds the cause close to her heart. Her son, Marcell, struggles with mental health issues after his father was murdered in 2003. Henson's father, Boris Lawrence Henson (after whom she named her foundation), also battled mental health challenges after serving overseas.

She said: ""My dad fought in The Vietnam War for our country, returned broken, and received little to no physical and emotional support. I stand in his absence, committed to offering support to African Americans who face trauma daily."

The 48-year-old also pointed out the need for the cause to have a famous face attached.

"The misconception about celebrities is that we have it all together and we're perfect, and we're not. Our kids aren't perfect, we're suffering and struggling just like the regular person and money doesn't help."

Henson hopes being open with her struggles will help normalise mental health.

She said: "I'm here to tell you that when they tell 'cut' and the cameras go away, I go home to real problems just like everybody else."

