Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New Year's eve in Gokuldham Society

As the year comes to an end, almost everyone reflects on the time that has gone by and hopes to welcome the coming year with memories that are full of joy and happiness. Similarly, in Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the residents of Gokuldham Society have planned to ring in the New Year with celebrations. As is customary, the Society has arranged for a grand function in the compound and every resident has decided to share with each other their favorite memories from the year 2019. Many have recollections that were touching and others felt all nostalgic.

"We are all set for the 2020 challenge!!! We are looking forward for a fun-filled year with Gokuldham residents as we near the end of a decade. We wish all our viewers a happy and prosperous new year. May all their wishes come true in the coming year," says Mandar Chandwadkar who plays the role of Bhide.

"Sat sri akal doston! And a Happy New Year!! I wish you all a healthy and prosperous 2020 ahead. Be happy, stay blessed and keep watching our show and encourage us to entertain you in the coming year as well. Enjoy your holidays and don't drink and drive," says Gurucharan Singh who plays Sodhi.

"2019 zoomed by like a breeze and we are looking at 2020 already. This has been a fun-filled year and we hope that the fun continues in the coming year as well. We have grown with the show and can only imagine how 2020 will be like. We all from the Tapu Sena wish you thrills, excitement, and entertainment in the New Year," says Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonu.

"We are all set to complete twelve years in the next year. So, officially we will turn into a teenager in 2020. We hope and pray that viewers continue to shower us with the love and affection that they have given us over the last eleven years. Here's to a T20 type of year ahead that is exhilarating, thrilling and full of surprises," says Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu.

"There are so many things that we did in 2019 and so many things that we wished we had done in the year that went by. 2020 is going to be that year when we fulfill those wishes and wish everyone that they too get to realize their wishes and dreams in the year to come. But the one thing we will continue doing is entertaining our viewers as we have done for the past several years. Wishing you all a happy and prosperous New Year," says Sonalika Joshi who plays the role of Madhavi.

