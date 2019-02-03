Tarini Kumari to teach how to develop photographs from negatives

sunday-mid-day

At this workshop, Tarini Kumari will tell you how to use the sun as your private printing machine

Have you ever wondered how blueprints were made? "Essentially cyanotype, which is what the process is called, was a cheap way to copy architectural plans in the older times," says Tarini Kumari of The Cobalt Company, who specialises in cyanotype photography, and is conducting a special workshop on the 177-year-old art form at The Vintage Garden.

So, here's what happens: "You print a photograph using the sunlight, and it has to be done outside," explains accessory designer and printmaker Kumari, who learnt the craft at the Vanderbilt University, Nashville. She will hand out two sheets of pre-painted papers to the attendees, which are made of UV sensitive dye. "We are going to make a botanical photogram, which means that we made a photograph using the outline of the object: in our case, it will be leaves and flowers. Then, we place the print under the sun for a few minutes, depending on how strong the sun is. Once we wash the prints, they turn blue, or cyan, which is where the process gets its name from."

Kumari plans to also teach you how to develop photographs from negatives. "It will be so unlike doing the same in a black room, where the light is controlled. Here, the sun takes over." But for Kumari, what's more important than learning the technique is to connect with nature, and know that every print is unique, and can never be replicated. "In the end, it depends on the sun, and the final product is always a surprise. It's all about being close to nature, and working with it. Nothing compares to that."

WHEN: February 11, 2 PM to 4 PM

WHERE: The Vintage Garden, Gurunanak Marg, Bandra West

Price: Rs 600, including material

CALL: 26402004

