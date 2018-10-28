Tariq Anwar joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

national

One of the founders of the NCP, he had quit the party on September 28 after party chief Sharad Pawar had defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal row

Rahul Gandhi with Tariq Anwar. Pic/Twitter

In a big boost to the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar joined the party in the presence of president Rahul Gandhi Saturday.

Reacting to it, NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "For many days, he wanted to join Congress and has joined it today. But, we are sad for the reason given by him for quitting the party."

Anwar, one of the founders of the NCP, had quit the party on September 28 after party chief Sharad Pawar had defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal row. He had then hinted about him joining the Congress, which he had left in 1999 along with Pawar. Anwar, along with his supporters, met Gandhi at his Tughlaq Lane residence and was welcomed into the party fold.

Anwar, who wrested the Katihar Lok Sabha seat from BJP in the 2014 election despite the Narendra Modi wave, had said he was "hurt" by Pawar's interview to a Marathi news channel where he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intentions on the Rafale jet deal were not wrong.

If voted to power, Congress promises to fulfil OROP commitments: Rahul Gandhi

A Congress-led government would fulfil all the commitments the party had made on the 'one rank, one pension' issue, Rahul Gandhi told a group of ex-servicemen on Saturday.

At a meeting with the retired defence personnel, the Congress president said that if his party is voted to power in the 2019 parliamentary election, it will fulfil their demands, including 'one rank, one pension' (OROP).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever