Tarun Gogoi on Assembly polls results: Narendra Modi losing popularity

Guwahati: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Saturday targetted the Bharatiya Janta Party for its performance in Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls stating that the results have indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is losing popularity.

"Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra have made it clear that the Narendra Modi government is not invincible," Gogoi said while speaking to ANI. Lambasting the leader, the former Chief Minister said: "Now Modi is losing popularity and he cannot emotionally fool people every time."

Analysing Congress performance in the Assembly elections as compared to the Lok Sabha elections held this year, he said that Congress stands a good chance next time if everybody in the party works together. Gogoi also spoke about the second death in the detention camp made for declared foreigners in Assam.

"It is very unfortunate. This is happening due to the negligence of the government. It is the violation of human rights," he claimed. The Congress leader demanded the release of those detained in the camps.

The family of a "mentally unstable" man, who died earlier this month after two years of detention in a camp refused to accept his body, stating that if he was a Bangladeshi, they should have sent the body to Bangladesh.

