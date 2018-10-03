Tarun Khanna enters as Chanakya in Porus

television

Tarun Khanna, who has stepped into the shoes of Chetan Pandit to play the new Chanakya in Sony's magnum opus show Porus, is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to his character

Tarun Khanna, who has stepped into the shoes of Chetan Pandit to play the new Chanakya in Sony Entertainment Television's magnum opus show Porus, is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to his character.

The actor plans to shave his head for the role in a few days. Tarun wants the character to look as authentic as possible. Also he is planning to stop going to the gym so that he can look like a typical lean Brahmin. While he is still using prosthetics to showcase a bald pate, Tarun is looking forward to shave his head for the role in a few days. He wants the character to look as authentic as possible.

When asked Tarun says, "The role of Chanakya completes my trilogy. It is also the most challenging role of my career so far. I want to do complete justice to the character. I wanted to go bald before commencing the shoot, but I couldn't as I had to finish some patchwork for a film. The only time I have gone bald before was for my mundan ceremony. I also plan to stop going to the gym as I want to look like the typical lean Brahmin from that era. Chandraprakash Dwivedi was admired for his portrayal in 'Chanakya'. Even Chetan did a swell job in that role. I am certain that I will be compared to them, so I am doing my bit."

