Taste of royalty

Confused about what to wear this Diwali? An outfit inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge is apt for the plans you might have this season. “Britain’s royals are known for their fashion sense. And Kate stole hearts with an elegant wardrobe that goes in tandem with her carefree spirit when the couple visited India in 2016. In Pakistan, she set new rules for desi outfits,” says stylist Anjali Sharma. Here’s how to pull off four looks.

Shiny anarkali

The green anarkali has a fitted waistline, and is suitable for all body types. If you’re petite, it will accentuate your curves, which is where the belt comes in handy.

Its structured shoulders and long sleeves give it an edge over other anarkalis.

As it’s sequinned with a crystal-embellished crew neckline, it’s too flashy to be worn at home while you’re making rangoli and also cumbersome during the puja. But this is ideal for parties or an evening out.

Pair this with a tulle dupatta and heels. Go easy on the make-up, though you can go for glitter eyes in a dark green colour.

Sherwani swag

It’s usually worn by men, but Kate pulled off this light green sherwani jacket so well that it can also be an option for women this Diwali, especially when they are doing the festive gifting rounds.

Pair it with white or black pants. Avoid too many colours — your jacket is the hero of the outfit.

Wear this with a pair of pumps in nude or a shade in the same family as the sherwani jacket. Don’t forget your jhumkas to cut out the masculine vibe. You can do without a dupatta, if you like.

Avoid if you are heavy on the top.

Salwar for the win

Modest yet stunning, this azure blue churidaar and long kurta is refreshing, and stands out without making heads turn. It can be worn on a regular day to work too.

You can wear it while at home during the day and even step out in it by adding a thin dupatta.

Heels are a must. Avoid this if you’re petite as it may not help you stand out. Wear a bindi, but not earrings and other accessories or make-up that is too loud. Subtlety is key for this look.

Poised in turquoise





Turquoise is a cool yet cheerful shade, and works well with gold. Choose a kurta in this shade if it has designs on it in maroon or gold. Silver or any shade that pops or too many colours are avoidable.

Though a salwar looks good with this kind of a kurti, you can also pair it with dhoti pants.

Pick juttis in nude or white to complete the look. Carry a gold clutch and avoid anything that will get entangled with your dupatta.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates