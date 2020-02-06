Tata Open Maharashtra: Taro Daniel tames Sasi Mukund

Pune: Young Sasi Mukund fought tooth and nail in the second set before going down to Japanese Taro Daniel here on Wednesday, leaving Prajnesh Gunneswaran as the only Indian left in the men's singles main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra. Sasi's special debut. The Indian youngster, 23, who was handed a wild-card entry lost 2-6, 6-7 (7) in the opening round of the ATP 250 event.

"Making a main draw debut in Pune is a very special for me. Playing here has given me experience of playing in front of the crowd. I got broken too early in the sets. I had a chance with five all. It's not because of that one break point why I am sitting here. It was because of all the points I played," said Mukund, who played in the qualifying round in the last two editions.

Ramkumar-Purav enter QF

Meanwhile, the Indian pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja made it to the doubles quarter-final with a hard-fought 7-6 (6) 6-3 win over compatriot Sumit Nagal and his Partner Egor Gerasimov of Belarus. They will now take on Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden. In another doubles contest, Robin Haase of Netherlands and Sweden's Robert Lindstedt had to work hard for a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 10-8 win over Dutch pair of Sander Arends and David Pel.

