TATA Open Maharashtra: Vesely, Berankis storm into semi-finals
Meanwhile, India's only hope for a title, the in-form pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja will face third seeds Jonathan Erich and Andrei Vasilevski in the doubles semi-finals today.
Pune: Czech star Jiri Vesely stormed into the semi-finals at the Tata Open Maharashtra with a three-set victory against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus at the Balewadi Stadium here on Friday.
Vesely, 26, despite losing the first set 6-2, made an unlikely comeback to win the second set 6-1. The third set saw both the players fight tooth and nail. However, former World No. 35 Vesely managed to hold his nerve to eke out a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 win. In another quarter-final, second-seed Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania recovered well after a first set setback to register a 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory against Japan's Yuichi Sugita.
Meanwhile, India's only hope for a title, the in-form pair of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja will face third seeds Jonathan Erich and Andrei Vasilevski in the doubles semi-finals today.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe