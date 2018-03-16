Tata Sons' Chief Ethics Officer resigns

March 31 will be his last working day with the group. According to the group, Tata Sons thanked Rajan for his distinguished services in various leadership roles, including in the telecommunication sector



Tata Sons' Chief Ethics Officer Mukund Rajan on Thursday resigned from his post citing personal reasons. The official, in a statement, indicated that he would be evaluating certain entrepreneurial pursuits in the coming months.

March 31 will be his last working day with the group. According to the group, Tata Sons thanked Rajan for his distinguished services in various leadership roles, including in the telecommunication sector, private equity space, and branding strategy, as a Tata Administrative Service (TAS) Officer in the Tata Group, over a period of 23 years.

The 49-year-old Tata veteran has worked with the group's three successive chairmen -- Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry, and N. Chandrasekaran. The Tata Administrative Service officer has held different positions, including Group Executive Council member, Brand Custodian and Managing Director of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. (TTML).

Rajan was the youngest director to be appointed on the boards of Tata Teleservices and Videsh Sanchar Nigam in the early 2000s.

