Tata Sons severs ties with Suhel Seth after sexual misconduct allegations

crime

Since several women, including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi accused Suhel Seth of sexual misconduct, Tata Sons stopped dealing with Counselage, a brand consultancy firm owned by him

Several women, including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi have accused Suhel Seth of sexual misconduct. File pic

TATA Sons, the promoter of major operating Tata group companies, has severed ties with celebrity consultant Suhel Seth, following allegations of sexual misconduct by several women, according to a company official.

Since several women, including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi accused Seth of sexual misconduct, Tata Sons stopped dealing with Counselage, a brand consultancy firm owned by him. The website of Counselage, www.counselage.com, that had a full list of his clients, has gone offline.

When asked to confirm if Tata Sons has severed ties with Seth after allegations of sexual misconduct through the #MeToo campaign in India, a company official said "Yes". "Post the allegations, Tata Sons has not engaged with Counselage," a source said. A Tata Sons spokesperson said, "Counselage's contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018."

Although the company did not elaborate on the future of its contract with Counselage, the source, however, said considering the backdrop it would not be renewed. Comments could not be immediately obtained from Seth, who is among the leading brand consultants in the country.

Seth played a key role in rebuilding the Tata brand after crisis hit one of the most trusted corporate brands in India in the wake of abrupt sacking of then Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in 2016.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever