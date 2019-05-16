Tata to transfer food business from Tata Chemicals to Tata Global Beverages

national

The Boards of Directors of TCL and TGBL at their respective meetings on Wednesday approved the de-merger of the consumer products business of TCL into TGBL, the company said in a statement

New Delhi: Tata group announced the transfer of its branded food business from Tata Chemicals Ltd to Tata Global Beverages Ltd in an all shares deal that will create an over Rs 9,000 crore giant on Wednesday. Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) will take over the business of selling edible spices, salt and lentils and give shares in return to Tata Chemicals Ltd (TCL). TGBL will also rename itself after the deal is made as Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

The Boards of Directors of TCL and TGBL at their respective meetings on Wednesday approved the de-merger of the consumer products business of TCL into TGBL, the company said in a statement. Each shareholder of TCL will get 1.14 new equity shares of TFBL for every one equity share held.

The proposed transaction will create a focused consumer products company with a combined turnover of Rs 9,099 crore and an EBIDTA of Rs 1,154 crore. "The combination of the two consumer-focused businesses will benefit both sets of shareholders who will be able to participate in a larger business poised to grow their share of the foods and beverages market with a broader exposure to the attractive and fast growing FMCG sector," the statement said.

TGBL sells tea under Tata Tea and Tetley brands and coffee under Eight O'Clock brand and bottled water. TCL which is the world's third-largest producer of soda ash will focus on its core chemicals business after the deal. The statement said, "TCL shareholders will retain their ownership of a focused science-led chemistry solutions and specialty products company with a leading portfolio of products in basic and specialty chemicals and strong cash flows to support future growth."

The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals including those of National Company Law Tribunal, SEBI, stock exchanges and respective shareholders. Commenting on the announcement, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said, "Tata Consumer Products consolidates our current presence in food and beverages in the fast-growing consumer sector. Through this combination, we have created a strong growth platform to meet the growing aspirations of Indian consumers."

TGBL Managing Director and CEO Ajoy Misra said the transaction is consistent with the strategy to deepen the firm's India presence and transform into a broader FMCG player. "Existing TGBL shareholders will benefit significantly as the cnsumer products business increases our exposure to high growth product categories and provides a strong platform to seize new opportunities in this sector. We will also continue to nurture and grow our global brands," he said.

R Mukundan, Managing Director and CEO, TCL said: "This combination provides significant benefits to our shareholders by unlocking the value of our consumer products business. In line with its strategy to be a leading science-based solutions company, Tata Chemicals will aggressively grow its specialty chemistry business in the areas of agro-science, nutrition science, material science and energy storage science. "In addition, the basic chemistry business of Tata Chemicals will be the global partner of choice for soda ash, salt and bicarbonate to leading brands of food, pharma, detergents and glass."

