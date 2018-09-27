Tattoos not taboo for new Scotland Yard recruits

international

The change announced Wednesday means people with visible tattoos will be able to serve as police officers, although facial tattoos will still be banned

Applicants with "sleeve tattoos" would be OK'd as long as the tattoos were not offensive. Representational Image

London's Metropolitan Police force is changing its no-tattoo policy for new recruits. The change announced Wednesday means people with visible tattoos will be able to serve as police officers, although facial tattoos will still be banned. Commissioner Cressida Dick said the change was made to bring the police "into line with other services." She said many young people had ruled out joining the police because of their tattoos.

She says applicants with "sleeve tattoos" extending over most of their arms would be OK'd as long as the tattoos were not offensive. She said they may be asked to wear long-sleeved shirts at times. The police force, also known as Scotland Yard, is launching a recruitment drive to attract 2,000 officers over the next year.

UK man held for stealing cat

British police have arrested a man accused of stealing a cat. Scotland Yard said a 22-year-old man is being questioned for the theft of a large Siberian Forest ginger cat called Mr. Muk, who has been returned to his owner.

