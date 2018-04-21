Tatya Patel on who 'Ghatak' movie was based finally arrested after 8 months chase

Notorious criminal Ashraf Ghulam Rasool Patel alias Tatya Patel has finally fallen into the police'snet after an eight-month-long chase. The Bollywood film, Ghatak (1996), is based on his life



Ashraf Patel alias Tatya Patel is the inspiration behind the 1996 film, Ghatak

Notorious criminal Ashraf Ghulam Rasool Patel alias Tatya Patel has finally fallen into the police's net after an eight-month-long chase. The Bollywood film, Ghatak (1996), is based on his life.

Tatya was wanted for attempt to murder, after a set a woman on fire in a land-grabbing case last year. This was while the history-sheeter was on bail during an MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case.

Tatya was arrested in Andheri West by the Thane rural crime branch's Kashimira unit on Thursday evening. Searching for him was a challenging task, as people still live in terror of Tatya. He had earlier been booked in various serious crimes, and 25-30 cases are still pending in court.

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch managed to nab him in Versova. His son is still absconding, said sources. Inspector Pramod Badakh, from the Kashimira unit, said, "He was arrested at Yari Road in Versova, on the basis of a tip-off and under the guidance of SP Mahesh Patil."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates