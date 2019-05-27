Taxi driver allegedly raped minor girl in Dungarpur, arrested

crime

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday and an FIR has been registered against the accused

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A taxi driver allegedly raped a minor girl who was returning home after selling vegetables in Dungarpur district in Rajasthan. Police said that the alleged incident occurred on Saturday and an FIR has been registered against the accused.

"Seven-eight teams have been formed to deal with the case. The girl is under medical supervision," Dungarpur circle officer Chandmal Singaria said.

According to the police, the 12-year-old victim was waiting for a taxi to return to her home under limits of Varda police station after selling vegetables in Dungarpur city.

A taxi driver got the girl onboard his vehicle on pretext of dropping her home, he stopped the vehicle at a secluded place around 10 km far from the city and raped her. The accused then returned to the city and dropped her near the bus stand.

The girl informed her family members who rushed her to a hospital here. Later the police were also informed.

In a similar incident, a married woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place where she had gone to collect firewood.

"The alleged incident occurred on May 15 while the woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge the complaint," said Chhatargarh police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar.

The victim said she did not want to be noticed while going to the police station to lodge the rape complaint, added Kumar, explaining the reason why women reached the police station in the wee hours.

The police lodged an FIR, got her medically examined and detained the three accused, Aarif, Dinesh and Banwari, last night, the SHO added. The Bikaner gangrape case comes close on the heels of one in Alwar, where a woman was gang-raped in front of her husband in Thanagaji area.

The Alwar case had sparked widespread protests and criticism of the government. A slew of rape cases, including those of children and minor, have been reported in recent past.

(With inputs from PTI)

