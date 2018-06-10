Tay honours victims of Manchester bombing

It is such an honour to play for you tonight (sic)," she said. In May 2017, Ariana Grande finished her concert at the Manchester Arena in the UK when a terrorist detonated a bomb, killing 22 victims and injuring more than 500 others

Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift, during her first UK Reputation Tour stop, paid tribute to Manchester's "incredible resilience" after last year's terror attack. In a heartfelt message, the 28-year-old told more than 40,000 people in Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

"You've shown that you're never gonna let anyone forget about those victims. And you've shown that you have such incredible resilience to keep dancing and to keep the innocence and to keep the joy and to keep the joy. I just wanted to say Manchester: It is such an honour to play for you tonight (sic)," she said. In May 2017, Ariana Grande finished her concert at the Manchester Arena in the UK when a terrorist detonated a bomb, killing 22 victims and injuring more than 500 others.

