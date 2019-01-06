Taye Diggs to host Critics' Choice Awards

hollywood

Taye Diggs is all set to host the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California

American actor Taye Diggs is all set to host the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. "I am truly honoured and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognise what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today," Diggs told The Hollywood Reporter.

He also added that everybody is looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film.

It was also announced that the best supporting actress nominee Claire Foy will accept the #SeeHer Award, while Chuck Lorre will receive the Critics' Choice Creative Achievement Award.

The 48-year-old recently starred in the romantic comedy 'Set It Up" and just completed the indie film 'River Runs Red.

The 24th annual event, honouring both films and TV shows, will air on January 13.

