Taylor Swift and many more vie for the top spot at the prestigious 2019 American Music Awards

A night to celebrate and one to remember, the 2019 American Music Awards is not only the most highly anticipated awards night, but also a popularity contest for the biggest stars from the industry. Viewers can catch all the happenings from the 2019 AMA hosted by the supremely talented and vivacious Ciara, from the Microsoft Theatre in LA on Monday November 25 at 7:30am, exclusively on Vh1 India.

"Witnessing some staggering debuts and many record-breaking soundtracks, 2019 has been a big year in music. And the American Music Awards is one of the biggest international platforms that honors and felicitates these milestones by involving fans in the process. Fans from around the globe have the opportunity to vote and make their favorite artists win in the respective nominated categories. At Vh1, we celebrate music and deeply value our viewers' opinions, which makes the 2019 American Music Awards a true toast for the music lovers in us all." said, Hashim Dsouza – Head of Programming, English Entertainment, Viacom18.

Hashim further added, "After being nominated at this year's Europe Music Awards, Raja Kumari will be the first Indian to host the Red Carpet at the illustrious award ceremony, making it even more grand."

Interesting Facts About The 2019 AMA Nominees:

With 7 nods, Post Malone is this year's top nominee

Being bestowed with 'Artist of the Decade' award, Taylor Swift has 5 nods at this year's awards and is only one short of Michael Jackson's record of 24 AMA wins

Nominated for a record sixth time for 'Artist of the Year', Swift has won the award 4 times out of 5

BTS will be defending the title of 'Favorite Social Artist', with last year's contenders Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes nominated in the category yet again

After 20 years of stardom and 6 previous nominations, P!nk has never won at the AMAs, she's vying at this year's awards in 2 categories – 'Tour of the Year' & 'Favorite Artists – Adult Contemporary'

Beyoncé lands her 11th nomination for 'Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B', putting her ahead of Rihanna, who has had 10 nods in the category.

DJ Khalid vies to become the first artist since Usher to win back-to-back awards in the 'Favorite Male Artists – Soul/R&B'

Lauren Daigle too vies to win her third consecutive award for 'Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational', which will make her the first artist to win three years running in that category.

Nominated at the very first AMAs in 1974, Elton John is nominated at this year's awards for 'Tour of the Year'

A sparkling night of performances by femme fatale Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, and Kesha & Big Freedia who will be joined by the sensational Jonas Brothers, Thomas Rhett, Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Green Day, Travis Scott and WATT. While Shania Twain is set to perform a special medley of her all-time hits, Billie Eilish prepares to perform her unreleased song at this year's awards.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates