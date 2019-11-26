Taylor Swift breaks Michael Jackson's record at AMAs

Singer Taylor Swift has won six awards at this year's American Music Awards (AMA), taking her all-time total to 29. With this, Swift surpasses the record of late pop king Michael Jackson's record of 24. The star, 29, was honoured with the prestigious Artist Of The Decade and Artist Of The Year accolades, as well as Favourite Artist, Favourite Album, Favourite Music Video and Favourite Female Artist.



Halsey

The official account of American Music Awards took to Twitter to announce the news. "@taylorswift13 wins Artist of the Year, breaking Michael Jackson's record for most #AMAs wins ever with 29!" the post read.

While accepting the awards, Swift said, "The last year has had some of the most amazing times and some of the hardest things I've gone through in my life and not a lot of them have been public. I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been constant in my life.



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Like, this industry is weird. You feel like your stock is either up or down and people either like you or don't or you're feeling bad about yourself. But the people that hang in there for you are the ones that you will never forget. And so on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and for caring."

Six-time nominee Billie Eilish won two awards at her debut appearance while fellow six-time nominee Ariana Grande was shut out. Carrie Underwood and Pop duo Dan + Shay won two awards each.



Shania Twain

Going into the night, the most nominated artiste was Post Malone, who had seven nominations including nods for Artist Of The Year, a Collaboration Of The Year and Favourite Male Artist. Malone won one award. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X, who tied with Swift at five nods, won one award.



Selena Gomez

Highlights

. Gomez released two new singles during her act on the AMA stage.

. Singer Ciara, who hosted the award show, began the grand night by descending on a glittery hoop.

. Mendes and Cabello recreated their hit number Senorita.

. Big Freedia and Kesha took to the stage with the number Raising Hell, post which Kesha stayed back to perform TiK ToK.

. Toni Braxton belted out the song Unbreak my heart to commemorate her return after 20 years.

. Halsey questioned the worth of awards after bagging a trophy for the number, Without me.

. The Jonas Brothers performed their hit number, Only Human, live from Boston.

. After skipping the awards for 16 years, Shania Twain belted out her old hit numbers on stage.

