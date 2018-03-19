Taylor Swift didn't persuaded Camila Cabello to quit Fifth Harmony

Singer Camila Cabello has shut down the rumours that pop diva Taylor Swift was behind her decision to quit girl band Fifth Harmony



Singer Camila Cabello has shut down the rumours that pop diva Taylor Swift was behind her decision to quit girl band Fifth Harmony. Cabello, who left the band in December 2016, said her decision to embark on a solo career was purely hers, reported Contactmusic.

"It annoyed me that people said she was encouraging me because I know that she probably got a lot of negative criticism for that. Absolutely nobody could ever persuade me to do something. If I don't want to do something the whole world could be telling me and I won't do it. And if I do then the whole world could be telling me to not do it and I'll do it. I've always been that way," she said on The Sun's Dan Wootton Interview.

Cabello, 21, said whenever she and Swift meet they do not discuss work. "To be honest with you, she's never ever had anything to do with (Fifth Harmony). It's so funny, because when Taylor and I talk and whenever we hang out we talk about love and boys," she said.

