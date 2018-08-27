Taylor Swift ends Reputation tour with Tim McGraw

hollywood

American singer Taylor Swift wrapped up her latest 'Reputation' Stadium Tour with some special guests, who joined her to perform her first-ever single, 'Tim McGraw.'

According to People, Taylor performed the first part of the song with a piano solo and for the second part, invited Tim McGraw's wife Faith Hill. 'Make some noise for Faith Hill, Nashville,' she announced.

Shortly after this, Swift and Hill were joined by the man himself, Tim McGraw. The 51-year-old American country singer and actor performed the song's bridge solo before the three concluded the song with an emotional finale.

Swift made her fifth concert tour, dedicated to her latest studio album 'Reputation', all the more special by dropping one old favorite at every stop and ending it with her first smash hit was like a cherry on top.

Meanwhile, Taylor was recently cast in the film 'Cats'. The movie is about a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make a choice that changes their lives

