Tayyip Erdogan, Donald Trump agree on need to explain Jamal Khashoggi's death

Jamal Khashoggi, who was a critic of the Saudi monarchy and lived in the US, went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed on telephone on Sunday night the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and agreed that "all aspects of the case should be brought to light". This was announced by Turkey's presidential press office, reports Xinhua news agency.

Erdogan said earlier on Sunday that he will make a statement and address the issues "in detail" on the Khashoggi case on Tuesday during his party's group meeting at Parliament. Khashoggi, who was a critic of the Saudi monarchy and lived in the US, went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The kingdom claimed early on Saturday that Khashoggi had died in a "brawl" in its consulate, but did not explain the cause of his death. Erdogan and Trump also discussed bilateral relations, the presidential press office said in a statement.

