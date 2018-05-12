TDP activists pelt stones at Amit Shah's convoy

Shouting slogans, Telugu Desam Party activists demanded that the Centre immediately fulfill all promises made to Andhra Pradesh in the Reorganisation Act, 2014, and also accord special category status for the state



Shah receives a memento at a Tirumala temple. Pic/PTI

Tension prevailed at Alipiri in Tirupati on Friday when TDP workers staged a demonstration against BJP president Amit Shah as he was proceeding to Renigunta airport from Tirumala hills and in the melee a stone was hurled at one of the vehicles in his convoy.

Shouting slogans, Telugu Desam Party activists demanded that the Centre immediately fulfill all promises made to Andhra Pradesh in the Reorganisation Act, 2014, and also accord special category status for the state.

On learning about the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu criticised the workers and warned them that such acts of indiscipline would not to be tolerated. Deputy CM (Home) N China Rajappa said some "unidentified miscreants" hurled a stone that hit a vehicle in the convoy.

