Telugu Desam Party likely to break up with NDA, two central ministers to resign

Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, who has been protesting inside the Parliament demanding special-category status for Andhra Pradesh



TDP MPs protest at Parliament House demanding Special Category status for AP. Pic/PTI

Telugu Desam Party MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, who has been protesting inside the Parliament demanding special-category status for Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday said the issue between the BJP and his party has come to a "climax" and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would soon take a call on the alliance.

"Most probably, there will be a conference with our leader (Naidu) today or tomorrow and a decision will be taken. The issue between both the parties has come to a climax as they have expressed what they can do and we have expressed what we want," Sivaprasad was reported as saying. Another TDP leader, Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh hit out at the BJP for not fulfilling provisions mentioned in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, asking if his party was demanding anything else other than those mentioned in the act.

"Till now, nothing pertaining to special status has been done by the NDA government. We do not have any other option than disrupting the Parliament sessions," Ramesh said.

