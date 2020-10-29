TDP woman leader protests government inaction on online harrassment

Former Andhra Pradesh MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Vangalapudi Anitha has protested against the inaction over her complaints on online harassment.

"What is the use of 'Disha Police' dedicated to women's protection when they do not take action on my complaints," said Anitha.

Joined by a group of women, she lashed out at the ruling YSR Congress-led Jagan Mohan Reddy government for not taking action against the people posting objectionable messages about her on social media.

Carrying placards, she questioned the Andhra Pradesh police for the inaction and raised slogans against their indifferent attitude.

Fellow party member and Rajahmundry MLA, Adireddy Bhavani Srinivas, spoke in support of Anitha.

She condemned the objectionable social media posts against Anitha.

