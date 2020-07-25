Tea seller applies for loan, bank rejects application saying he owes them Rs 50 crore

A tea-seller from Kurukshetra, who was struggling to made ends meet due to the COVID-19 outbreak, got a rude shock after a bank where he applied for a loan rejected it, saying that he owes them Rs 50 crore.

Haryana: Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra claims he owes Rs50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Says, "I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don't know how it is possible." pic.twitter.com/BhTStsIwiy — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

According to a report in India Today, the man, identified as Rajkumar, said that he has never taken a loan of such a huge amount in the first place. “I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to Covid-19 pandemic. Bank rejected it saying I already have a debt of Rs 50 crore, don't know how it is possible,” Rajkumar, who supports his family by selling tea at the roadside said.

Rajkumar added that as his business was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and he had thought of starting a new venture that could help him recover from the financial crisis. Therefore he approached a bank and showed them his Aadhar card and other documents. The bank, after checking his documents, told him that he had already taken a loan of Rs 50 crores and rejected his application due to this reason.

The tea seller wondered how the bank can make him a loan defaulter when he never took a loan. “I cannot understand that when I have not taken any loan, then who was given this loan in my name and when,” he said.

