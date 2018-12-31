things-to-do

Written and directed by Sapan Saran, the play revolves around a young girl Jhumpa who lives in a magical world

Treat your little one to Tamaasha Theatre's delightful children's production, Jhoom Jhoom Jhumpa: Qissa-e-Tilismi Chai. Written and directed by Sapan Saran, the play revolves around a young girl Jhumpa who lives in a magical world. Driven by the mission to make the best tea in the world, she turns the kingdom of bats upside down.

Then, there are the king's ministers out to please their over-competitive ruler. When the two worlds collide, Jhumpa's adventure begins. With Priyanka Kotwal in the lead role, the cast includes Padma Damodaran, Bhushan Vikas, Prashant Amlani, Rohit Das, Mohit Agarwal, Dilip Pandey, and

Maruf Ali.

ON: Today, 11 am and 3 pm

AT: Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu.

CALL: 26149546

LOG ON TO: in.bookmyshow.com

COST: Rs 300

