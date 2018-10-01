Search

Teacher arrested for allegedly raping 8-year-old student

Oct 01, 2018, 15:53 IST | PTI

The teacher runs a private coaching institute in the village and he raped the girl, his student, on Saturday evening, the DSP said

A teacher was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said. The teacher was arrested from Naya Tola Husaini village under the jurisdiction of Dumariya Ghat police station, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakia sub-division, Shailendra Kumar, said.

The teacher runs a private coaching institute in the village and he raped the girl, his student, on Saturday evening, the DSP said. He was arrested after the girl's father lodged an FIR with the Dumariya Ghat police station, he said.

The girl was admitted to Sadar hospital and a medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape, the DSP said.

The accused has confessed to his crime, the police officer said.

In another incident, an Army Major has been booked for allegedly raping his domestic help in southwest Delhi on a day in July. On the same day, her husband allegedly committed suicide, the police said Sunday.

They said a case was registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station on September 25 based on a complaint filed by the woman. In her complaint, the woman has alleged that she was raped by the Major on July 12, the same day her husband allegedly killed himself, a senior police officer said.

