Teacher beats physically challenged boy, throws him in water tank for not covering textbook

Kota: A seven-year-old physically challenged boy was beaten with a stick and thrown into a water tank by his class teacher after he allegedly failed to put covers on his textbook on Thursday.

The incident took place at a private school in Bundi city, Kota, Rajasthan, a Times of India report read. The accused teacher also pulled him out of the water tank. The boy's parents filed a complaint after which the additional district magistrate assured that action would be taken following a probe.

In the report, the boy's father, Sonu Singh, said when his son reached home at 2pm, his uniform and shoes were soaked in water. "When his mother asked him about it, the child revealed that he was severely punished by the class teacher of Central Academy Secondary School in Devpura for not covering his books," Singh was quoted as saying in the report.

The boy reportedly told his parents that his teacher named Mahima first beat him with a stick after holding his hands and held him on top of the water tank and dropped him into it. "The same teacher immediately pulled him out of the tank," the father said.

He added that punishing his child so severely for such a small mistake cannot be accepted. "A complaint in this connection has been received on late Thursday evening and an investigation into the matter is underway," duty officer at Sardar police station, ASI Durgashankar Gautam, was quoted as saying in the report.

