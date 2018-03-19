Teacher held for alleged obscene behaviour in Uttarakhand

The of junior high school teacher in Madnapur area was arrested for allegedly acting obscenely in front of a 14-year-old Dalit girl

A teacher was arrested today for alleged obscene behaviour, police said.

The of junior high school teacher in Madnapur area was arrested for allegedly acting obscenely in front of a 14-year-old Dalit girl, ASP Dinesh Tripathi said.

After the girl informed this to her family members, they reached the school with other villagers and caught the teacher and beat him, he added. They later registered an FIR against the teacher who was arrested, the ASP said.

