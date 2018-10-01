Teacher held for raping 8-year-old student in Bihar

crime

Representational picture

A teacher was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said. The teacher was arrested from Naya Tola Husaini village under the jurisdiction of Dumariya Ghat police station, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakia sub-division, Shailendra Kumar, said.

The teacher runs a private coaching institute in the village and he raped the girl, his student, on Saturday evening, the DSP said. He was arrested after the girl's father lodged an FIR with the Dumariya Ghat police station, he said.

The girl was admitted to Sadar hospital and a medical examination of the victim has confirmed rape, the DSP said. The accused has confessed to his crime, the police officer said.

