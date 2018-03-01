Teacher in custody after 'shots fired' report at US school

Police in the southeastern US state of Georgia on Wednesday confirmed that a teacher was taken into custody, who was barricaded in a classroom after the reports of shots fired at Dalton High School



Representational Image

Police in Dalton, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Atlanta, tweeted that no children were hurt or were in danger. The incident prompted the officials to evacuate and lock down the school. Several media reports stated that the Dalton Police and Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene.

However, it is yet not known as to what caused the incident. More details are awaited.

