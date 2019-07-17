Teacher makes students kneel down and say 'I am a donkey' as punishment

national

In the video, a Sanskrit teacher is seen punishing her students for not doing their homework by making them kneel down on the floor and say the phrase "I am a donkey"

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a school teacher allegedly made her students kneel down and say the phrase "I am a donkey" as a punishment. The incident came to light after videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The video is from a private school situated in Surajpur's Datima, wherein a Sanskrit teacher is seen punishing her students for not doing their homework by making them kneel down on the floor and say the phrase "I am a donkey".

Interestingly, the teacher reportedly captured a video of the punishment herself. District Education Officer Prakash Ikka expressed dismay on such methods being implemented to straighten up children. "As per law, a student cannot be exploited physically or mentally. The probe will be done," he said.

Kamaluddin, the manager of the private school, said, "We have suspended the concerned teacher for two days. The teacher said that her intention was not to make the video viral, rather she made the video as the students were not listening to her and disturbing the class. So she made the video to scare them and threatened them to show the video to their parents."

In a similar incident, the Waliv police booked a physical training (PT) teacher for allegedly caning a 12-year-old student during a class period in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Acting on the complaint of the victim's mother, the Waliv police have booked the PT teacher, identified as Hira Singh from MET High School situated in Jadhav Pada Dhaniv Baugh area, Vasai east.

ccording to the police, during the PT period, Singh allegedly hit the boy with a stick while he was participating in a parade. After being caned, the boy fell and broke his teeth. Another student studying in the same school informed the victim's mother who rushed to the school immediately and took her son to the hospital for treatment.

Victim's father Sudhir Jha said, "Singh was the owner of the school. When we complained to the principle (Singh's wife) she did not reply. Which is when we approached the police." The whole caning incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the school premises. The police officials have seized the footage.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates