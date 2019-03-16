Teacher pimps out 10-year-old to businessman who raped her four times

crime

The police arrested the accused on Thursday after a complaint was registered by an NGO claiming to have evidence against the accused

New Delhi: In what can be called as disturbing rape case coming from Gurugram, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 53-year-old businessman after the victim's tuition teacher sold her to the accused. The police arrested the accused on Thursday after a complaint was registered by an NGO claiming to have evidence against the accused.

According to Hindustan Times, the alleged crime saw the light of the day when a US-based man, who had access, to the female teacher's social media account, spotted a chat between latter and the accused. The US-based man took a screenshot of the chat and sent to his friend who works with a child services NGO in Kolkata. The man's friend took prompt action by approaching the Delhi police and shared the screenshot with the Delhi police. He also urged them to take action against the accused at the earliest.

Acting on the complaint filed by the NGO, Delhi police began an investigation and learned that the accused had requested the teacher to 'provide him' with a minor girl to de-stress himself. The accused runs an adventure company while the woman teaches a foreign language in a private school in Gurugram, reports the website.

The teacher had allegedly obliged to the accused's demands and advised him on how to deal with the minor girl so as to avoid any legal trouble.

During the investigation, the police also learned that the victim is the niece of a man who has been working for the teacher for more than a decade. Upon counselling, the girl told police personnel that she was raped four times in the past month, every Sunday. She further added that the accused sexually assaulted her thrice at the teacher's residence and once in his car.

The police arrested the accused on Thursday and a case has been registered against him.

