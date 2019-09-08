Teachers' Day 2019: My heart swells in pride when I see my students doing well

When students complete their education, the teachers leave a big impact on them. For every student, the teacher plays a particular role in their life in school, for example, the teacher is strict and scolds a student for certain actions whereas in another situation the teacher acts as a fatherly or motherly figure for the same student

On Teachers' Day 2019, mid-day online correspondent Saumya Gourisaria speaks to a few teachers who went down the memory lane and shared some memorable experiences.

Mrs Seema Arora, an English teacher who has been in the profession for over 15 years says, "I do feel very blessed being a teacher. The best reward for me is when the students who have passed out and are well settled come to meet me now also with their children. They often tell their children, "This is the teacher who made me what I am today." They remember me but I still take time to recollect when did I teach them. Some of them never fail to give me a call on September 5."

She adds, "I remember one student from Class 12 and she had a science background. I knew that she had a flair for writing and I encouraged her to take up English Honours despite knowing that she had come from a science background. Her parents also got a jolt as she never scored well in English but I stood firm and encouraged her to pursue the subject. But she proved me right by securing admission in one of the best colleges in Delhi. When another teacher in her college asked her who taught you, she replied and said, "Mrs Arora". My heart swells in pride when I see my students doing so well for themselves."

When asked to recall something which tickles the funny bones, she says, "One of the funny incidents I can recall is of a student of mine who used to say that I am very strict and I punish students by making them sit on the floor for hours if they do shoddy work. Interestingly, now when after years when they come and meet me, they sit on the floor and say that it's the best place to sit."

We often say that teachers are like our mothers in school. Mrs Nalini Dubey who always felt like one, says, "I was a Class teacher of Class 11th and my students worked very hard to give a good farewell to Class 12 students. They worked day and night but when they went to Class 12 and it was their turn to get a farewell, they were not allowed to take pictures and the party was not up to the mark. I walked out of the school without having food as I felt responsible. I walked out with tears in my eyes." She adds, "No other teacher could scold my students. I told one of them who was scolding them to not speak to them but tell me about it. Just like a mother will scold, beat their children but would not let anybody else point a finger at them, is how I always felt. I've scolded them, I have praised my students, I have cried and laughed. I've done it all."

She recalls, "I remember a trip we had taken with 89 students and the fun we had. We used to walk on the road like a pack and my students never allowed me to carry my luggage. Other teachers would tell me to take it from them but my students refused to give it to me. The trips were immemorable."

