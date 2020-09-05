Teachers' Day 2020: Kangana Ranaut shares a memory from the 1st grade

It's Teachers' Day today and several celebrities from Bollywood took to social media to express gratitude for their teachers and people who have inspired them. Kangana Ranaut, too, took to Twitter to share a fond memory from when she was in the 1st grade and got gifts from her teachers for her annual day dance.

Sharing the photo, Kangy wrote, "This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020"

This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/bpeVJeaSwW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

How adorable does little Kangana look in her pahadi getup? Lots of other celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, Karan Tacker, and others too have shared childhood memories and expressed their thanks to their teachers on the occasion.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in RSVP'S air force film Tejas. Tejas is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

