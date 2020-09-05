Teacher's Day: Television celebs get nostalgic thinking about their gurus

Behind every successful person, there are unfailing efforts of teachers. They can be with us in any form, and we can meet them at any stage of our life. With parents being our first teachers, as our growth continues, we meet several people who have left an indelible impression on our minds. We can often get nostalgic thinking about our teachers, who have selflessly taught us and who have played a huge role in making us what we are today. Talking about the same, this is what the television actors had to say

Jigyasa Singh as Heer from Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

"Teachers are a very important part of our lives and they shape the way we see the world. A right teacher can change the course of a person's life. I am very lucky to have met some extraordinary teachers who motivated me and molded me into the person who I am today and I am eternally grateful for that. Teacher's Day also makes me nostalgic as I recall my school days when we would dress up like them and celebrate in our class. I really thank each and every teacher across the country for their selfless service.

Pravisht Mishra as Anirudh Roy Choudhary of Barrister Babu

"For me, my Guru is my mother. She is a Teacher by profession and also my idol who has always been there for me. She is like a light for me in the dark, an inspiration and aspiration, who supports me always. She is my strength and, as an educator, she has motivated and shaped so many lives. I want to take this opportunity to wish her. Happy Teacher's Day, Maa."

Raja aka Akshit Sukhija from Shubharambh

"My biggest inspiration in life are my parents. A few difficult decisions which they took in the past have led us and made us who we are today, for which I thank them with all my heart. They always believed in my dreams and my abilities and have supported me in whatever I wanted to do. Thank you for always being there, mumma and papa. They are the best teachers in life one could ever wish for."

Saahil Uppal who plays Omkar in Pinjara Khoobsurti Ka

"When I hear Teachers Day, the first thing that comes to my mind is gratitude.Today, I would want to express heartfelt gratitude for all my teachers for the efforts they have put in to make me a better person in life. Although academically I was an average student but at that age if someone could teach me discipline, hard work, passion, goal setting, preparations, focus, they were my teachers. I still remember, our school had this very fun, every year ritual, where senior students used to act as teachers and handle school and classes for one day. This activity was considered a token of love and respect for our teachers. I was very happy to act as one of the Math teachers. You can say it was my first "act"(laughs) Lastly, I would say that our teachers and all our gurus deserve all the love and respect because they prepare us for school as well as a journey called life.

Rrahul Sudhir as Vansh from Ishq Mein Marjaawan

"The influence of all the teachers in my life has been so huge that I can't even imagine a life without their teachings. I am fortunate that I was taught by such great people who brought me up with ethics and moral values which we don't see a lot today. I am very proud of myself that I am able to continue to live a life of integrity and character, something I was taught by my teachers. I will forever be thankful and grateful for what they taught me."

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Meher of Choti Sarrdaarni

"I wouldn't have achieved all that I am today without the help of some incredible teachers who were always by my side. I will always be grateful to Mrs. Anjali Aggarwal for introducing me to the beautiful world of theatre and acting. For Ms. Ritika Ramtri for being for all the support and guidance you have given when I just began my career into modeling and to the one who helped me build and create Meher, Mrs. Vibha Chibber ma'am. Thank you to all my Gurus for believing in me and supporting me throughout."

