Teachers force students to perform in TikTok videos, villagers lock down school

Aurangabad: A school run by the Zilla Parishad of Parbhani was locked down by the villagers after they learned that two teachers were forcing students to perform in TikTok videos. The villagers also filed a complaint with the education department against the teachers, a Times of India report said.

The villagers alleged the teachers would punish the students who refused to perform in the videos. Several videos of students have been uploaded on the teachers' TikTok account.

According to the villagers, they locked the school gate after their complaint against the teachers found no takers. Parents-Teachers Association president Ankush Bobde alleged the teachers have been doing this for the past three months. Bobde was quoted as saying that they raised the issue with the school authorities, but no action was taken so they decided to lock the school gate.

When the villagers blocked the school gate, the headmaster of the school intervened. The lockdown also forced the block education officer to go to the village and accept the written complaint against the two teachers. Panchayat Samiti member Jankiram Pawar said the school authorities did not pay attention to the complaint, prompting the villagers to take action.

On Monday, the education department informed the villagers that they have dismissed the teachers, who are a couple and have appointed two new teachers as their replacement. The Zilla Parishad CEO Pruthviraj BP said the school functioned as usual on Monday and all students attended the classes. He has sought a detailed report from the block education officers on the teachers to take appropriate action against them. The Zilla Parishad CEO also said he received allegations from villagers against the erring teachers of taking frequent leaves and not focusing on imparting education to the students.

