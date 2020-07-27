Teachers, the foundation of our society, deserve better

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Staffers at special schools in the city have fallen upon hard times as they have not received their salaries since April due to a delay in grants by the Social Justice Department of the state government.

A report in this paper cited how teachers across the 52 special schools were suffering hugely because there is no money coming in since April. The money has been held up thanks to the bureaucratic rigmarole.

While the pandemic is a never before and never foreseen occurrence, it is also important that we shape responses and our systems in accordance with it.

While a delay of one month may be okay to get all the protocols in line, this is simply unacceptable.

We have heard and read about just how tough it is to set up online educational systems in these times. Students and teachers have conducted classes amid great difficulty, from the most privileged to the not so fortunate.

We have classes cutting across time zones and class barriers, we have students and teachers, the latter also challenged by technological demands as they strive to complete the syllabus.

What then of special schools and the studies of these special students? The onus on teachers, parents, guardians, in fact, the whole ecosystem is so much more.

The teachers stand at the top of this pyramid so let us see that their dues are cleared in time. A stressed teacher cannot guide at the optimum level, an air of uncertainty and bitterness at times is not conducive to a healthy learning atmosphere. Untie these ridiculous and energy-sapping knots to give the teachers their salaries. They need to run their households and their lives.

If we treat the base or foundation of society so shoddily, then, expect a weak, easy-to-crumble structure.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news