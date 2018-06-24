Teaching gives me ultimate satisfaction: Vibha Chibber

She was also part of Theatre In Education. The actress said: "I was the founder actor teacher of TIE and later on I was the director also and taught students for close to two decades."

Actress Vibha Chibber loves to teach, and says she feels proud when she teaches acting to aspiring actors. The actress is currently seen as an acting teacher in "Acting Adda". She also teaches acting in real life.

"In National School of Drama, I had some greatest teachers whom I look upto, Anuradha Kapoor, Kirti Jain, Barry John, Robin Das and Ranjit Kapoor these are the people who has taught me various stuff," Vibha said in a statement to IANS.

On her role in "Acting Adda", Vibha said: "As a teacher, I feel a lot of pride when you teach acting stuff, when you are the mediator between art and students that's a special feeling. Teaching gives me the ultimate satisfaction. And given me an opportunity I will never loose a single chance to teach someone. There is no end to learning while teaching the aspiring actor, I also learn so many things. Learning is never ending."

