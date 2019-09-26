Team Guide recommends: It's the small things that count

If the grey skies have been a dampener for your weekend plans, a play that's bound to lift your spirits is interestingly one on depression. Every Brilliant Thing is the story of a little boy who, when he learns that "Mum finds it hard to be happy," starts making a list of every brilliant thing in life to cheer her up.

ON Today and tomorrow, 7.30 pm

AT Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

CALL 22824567

Entry Rs 500.

A hands-on experience



Dalreen Ramos

The urgency to arrest our climate change crisis cannot be stressed. That's why this workshop, helmed by Fort's The Bombay Paperie, sounds like something worth attending. Here, you get to learn to make five types of paper using waste cotton and discarded scrap. So, you're not just taking home a new skill but also taking the first step to becoming an eco-warrior.

ON September 28, 11 am to 1 pm

AT Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir 10 A, Khar West.

LOG ON TO doolally.in

COST Rs 1,300

A musical idea that works



Shunashir Sen

Mumbai is as bereft of gig venues as a 10-rupee roadside "apple" juice is of the real fruit. So, it's refreshing that a co-working space has started hosting Madness JAMS, a music property consistent in quality. The next edition features the electronic alter egos of Surayakant Sawhney (Lifafah) and

Gowri Jayakumar (Pulpy Shilpy). Drop by for a let-your-hair-down experience.

ON September 28, 7 pm

AT WeWork, G Block, BKC.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 500

