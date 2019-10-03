Team Guide recommends: The story goes on
Imagine the lion in the picture jumping out of this newspaper page and roaring in your face. It isn’t inconceivable, because multi-sensory tools like augmented reality have reshaped the way we tell stories. And a talk by Soham Sarcar, co-founder of think tank Transhuman Collective, will explain how.
Shunashir Sen
ON October 6, 6 pm
AT Maker’s Asylum, MIDC, Andheri East.
CALL 9004686828
COST Pay as you like
Drape it like you know it
Suman Mahfuz Qazi
Life during the festive season feels incomplete if you haven’t draped yourself in a saree. But for most millennials, this is a tall order without mom being around. The solution? This one-stop shop that’s perfect for a last-minute and affordable shopping spree, with some sarees priced under R700. There are tons of shops selling pretty, readymade blouses around, too.
Time 10 am to 10 pm
AT Tirumala, Manish Shopping Centre, Andheri West.
CALL 26349191
Music for every mood
Karishma Kuenzang
Black Indian, the debut three-track EP by city-based Many Roots Ensemble, is ideal for a listening session at home and also works if you want to relax with a face mask on. The opening track, Invocation, starts dreamily but builds up to an upbeat harmonious horn segment, which has a raga-like sound. Next up, Lijo is a celebratory song, while the titular track builds on the bass and drums. An enjoyable 20-minute listen for all moods.
Log on to manyrootsensemble.hearnow.com
