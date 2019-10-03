MENU

Team Guide recommends: The story goes on

Published: Oct 03, 2019, 07:00 IST | The Guide Team

The Guide team brings you a curated list of events so that you can make the most of Thursday to Sunday

Imagine the lion in the picture jumping out of this newspaper page and roaring in your face. It isn’t inconceivable, because multi-sensory tools like augmented reality have reshaped the way we tell stories. And a talk by Soham Sarcar, co-founder of think tank Transhuman Collective, will explain how.

Guide
Shunashir Sen

ON October 6, 6 pm
AT Maker’s Asylum, MIDC, Andheri East.
CALL 9004686828
COST Pay as you like

Drape it like you know it

Guide
Suman Mahfuz Qazi

Life during the festive season feels incomplete if you haven’t draped yourself in a saree. But for most millennials, this is a tall order without mom being around. The solution? This one-stop shop that’s perfect for a last-minute and affordable shopping spree, with some sarees priced under R700. There are tons of shops selling pretty, readymade blouses around, too.
Time 10 am to 10 pm
AT Tirumala, Manish Shopping Centre, Andheri West.
CALL 26349191

Music for every mood

Guide
Karishma Kuenzang

Black Indian, the debut three-track EP by city-based Many Roots Ensemble, is ideal for a listening session at home and also works if you want to relax with a face mask on. The opening track, Invocation, starts dreamily but builds up to an upbeat harmonious horn segment, which has a raga-like sound. Next up, Lijo is a celebratory song, while the titular track builds on the bass and drums. An enjoyable 20-minute listen for all moods.
Log on to manyrootsensemble.hearnow.com

Loading...

