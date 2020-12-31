Team Guide recommends: When things turn black

You know that things are serious when Dave Chapelle - arguably the funniest stand-up comic on the planet - ditches his usual acerbic sense of humour for a grave monologue. That's what he's done with 8:46, a new routine where he addresses the concerns over police brutality in the United States of America. Chapelle references the killings of Trayvon Martin and George Floyd (whose neck was trapped under a policeman's knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, hence the title). This isn't comedy. This is activism on the lines of Martin Luther King Jr.

Kalti maarle or kalti

Meaning: 'Kalti maarle' or 'kalti' is a phrase I first heard on the Mumbai streets, and later in air-conditioned corporate Mumbai alleys. It's a cute way of saying "let's vamoose". This is a jubilant

term of dispersing, say after a fruitful meeting, or ending excess free time during work hours. Either way, it embodies the mirth of escaping or vanishing, sanctioning a goonish way of disappearing. When you use it in other parts of India, this phrase is met with blank amused faces.

Rochelle Potkar is a fiction writer and poet

