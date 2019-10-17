Team Guide recommends

Band jam in Bandra West

If you're up for good music this weekend, be one of the first to listen to new songs by Bengaluru-based alternative rock band, Black Letters at the pre-release B:Ent listening session of their new album, Still As You (releasing on November 22). The outfit will bring together indie rock and electronic music tinged with semi-classical Indian sensibilities. The band's drummer Akash Chacko and guitarist Sarang Menon will also be joining the session to talk about their music. You can buy Noopur Choksi, the album's illustrator's works, which will be up for sale at the do. It's perfect if you want to spend an evening with people who genuinely appreciate music.

ON October 20, 4 pm

AT B:Ent. HQ, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO http://bit.ly/BoR06

Arabic script into abstraction

Saubiya Chasmawala's exhibition at TARQ that opens this evening sounds promising. The Vadodara-based artist is presenting her second solo titled BÄtin. With her paintings composed in ink and natural dyes, she engages the viewer in the Arabic script — thus offering insight into the intersection of language and art!

ON October 17, 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm; till November 23, 11 am to 6.30 pm

AT TARQ, F35/36 Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

CALL 66150424

A do-over on budget

Non-Mumbaikars will know what I mean when I say that it's difficult to build a home in an expensive city like this. And that's why hidden gems like this one-stop-shop in Versova come as a respite. From kitchen essentials and toiletries to colourful knick-knacks, including coloured and printed table tops (R30 per piece) and floor mats and carpets (R350 onwards), this nameless haunt is perfect for a budget-friendly haul for all things home décor.

AT Near Cafe Coffee Day, Aram Nagar, Versova. (The shop has a signboard that reads 'SALE')

