Team Guide recommends

Jazz up your weekend

Begin the festive weekend with true-blue jazz and blues as some of Mumbai's finest musicians from The Bombay Jazz Club, led by guitarist Sanjay Divecha, perform their take on jazz standards, with a generous helping of improvisation. He will be joined by Adrian D'Souza on drums and D Wood on bass.

On October 25, 8.30 pm

At The BlueBop Café, 318, Linking Road, Khar West.

Call 62366444

A movie at the museum

A winner of two National Awards, Sunday (1993) is a delightful comedy about a series of unfortunate events involving Chintu and his parents. The Pankaj Advani film will be screened this evening and will also have cast members Ratna Pathak Shah and Gurpal Singh in attendance for a discussion — an opportunity that doesn't come by often.

On Today, 6 pm to 8 pm

At Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

Free

Lighting up lives

Diwali is that time of the year when people don't hesitate to burn their money on firecrackers. But you can light up an underprivileged child's life this year, instead. An organisation called Offbeat Sahyadri is calling on Mumbaikars to donate toys, clothes, sweets and anything else they deem fit. It doesn't matter where you're located since they have drop-off points all across the city. So open up your heart, and your pockets.

Call 9664782503

