Team Guide recommends

Play your part for music

It always pleases us to hear of an offbeat place doubling up as a music venue in a city that's as devoid of them as a vada pav is of a meat patty. So listen to an all-women line-up of Mali and Water & Rum play a set at the Jeff Goldberg Studio, an intimate theatre space suited more to acoustic, sing-along tunes than burn-the-dance-floor belters.

ON November 1, 7.30 pm

AT The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Links Building, 4th floor, opposite Domino's Pizza, Khar West.

Log on to Insider.in

Entry Rs 400

A Chang of heart

If celebrated chef David Chang's food is anything like his new docu-series, Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — which saw its India release last week — you can lap it up. With four episodes out already, the first season of this riveting culinary show entails Chang globetrotting with celebrities discovering the untouched foodscapes in different cities. Imagine eating in Vancouver with Seth Rogen or, exploring Phnom Penh with comic Kate

McKinnon. You've got to see it, to believe it.

Log on to www.netflix.com

Clarity in 30 minutes

We prefer facemasks over sheets, but SUGAR's latest variants with ingredients such as green tea, rose water and aloe vera, are too tempting to decline. Try the cheat sheet clarifying mask, which promises to control oil and blemishes and unclog pores. It's not cumbersome, even for a first-timer; we almost applied it on the wrong side. It takes longer to dry (30 minutes) but the eyeholes are a bonus. These aren't too large, a problem that makes our dark circles more prominent.

Log on to www.sugarcosmetics.com

Cost Rs 199 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates