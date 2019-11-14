Team guide recommends

How to capture lightness

I've followed photographer Rema Chaudhary's work ever since the gallery Method's launch in July, when I learnt that she would be exhibiting her works. Known for her play on fashion and the physical space, having shot for Gucci and Nike, her show is titled The Lightness of Being. Through vast landscapes, it seems to ponder on the Nietzschean idea that Milan Kundera explores in his novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being, that I detest. But Chaudhary's works evoke an ethereal beauty and of course, lightness.

ON November 16 to December 8

AT Method Art Space, 86 Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda.

RSVP themethod.in/

Raising the bar for chocolates

When it comes to chocolates, we turn to the duty-free section at airports. But the mango caramel and Naga chilli dark milk chocolate at a city patisserie, chocolaterie and bakery café offers a superior treat. The chilli flakes aren't too hot but do leave a zingy aftertaste, neutered deliciously by the mango bits that complement the dark chocolate. A must-try for mango lovers.

AT La Folie Lab, Hill Road, Bandra West; (also at Kala Ghoda and Linking Road)

CALL 9167722181

Cost Rs 365 onwards

Singing praises of Kishore da

He apparently once landed up on set with half his moustache shaved because the producer was offering him only half his desired fee. He also made no bones about talking to trees. Clearly, Kishore Kumar was the zaniest Bollywood personality of all time, and a Bandra pub is hosting a workshop on him. Attend it to learn more about the man and his music.

ON November 17, 12.30 pm

AT Door No 1, ONGC Colony, Bandra West.

CALL 9082046382

FREE

