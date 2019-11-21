Team guide recommends

Get your funk on

Throw in poetic, hard-hitting lyrics, funk groove and lace it with sax solos — that's Revisit Project's debut album, Born in Delhi. The songs talk about how wedding gigs are where musicians earn and the judgment you face when you say you're from Delhi. The album is perfect to hone your dance skills. You can take inspiration from one of their vocalists, Chetan Awasthi's MJ moves or try flossing.

Log on to https://linktr.ee/therevisitproject

Love in our times

A montage of mush-inducing images of couples, grungier ones of others making out, the title sequence of Modern Love is an apt summary of what the nine-episodes have in store. Based on a column in New York Times, directed by John Carney, Tom Hall, Sharon Horgan and Emmy Rossum, this is a delightful watch with great storytelling and filmmaking.

How can a doorman be your main man? Does losing love over the age of 60 hurt less or more? All the answers are in here.



Log on to www.netflix.com

It's all in the mind, silly

I have no qualms admitting that I have had a successful stint with therapy. And nor should you have any reservations about attending a basic counselling course that will teach participants skills like the ability to empathise, manage stress, develop better relationships and reduce anxiety. Two trained counsellors will helm it. So don't think twice, it's all right. Sign up if you feel the need for it.

On November 24, 9 am to 1 pm

At St John the Evangelist Church, Marol.

Email laitytrainingcentre@gmail.com

Cost Rs 6,000 (for four sessions)

